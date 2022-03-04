Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.21

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.21 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 17166 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,459,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,925,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,496,000 after buying an additional 252,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,295,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

