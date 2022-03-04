Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FULC opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,844,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

