Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of FULC opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.70.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,844,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 127.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
