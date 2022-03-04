Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases New Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,521,000 after acquiring an additional 350,311 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 65.6% in the third quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,979,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,259 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. grew its position in GoDaddy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,381,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after acquiring an additional 381,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,100,000 after acquiring an additional 240,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock worth $1,353,931. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

