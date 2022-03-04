Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Semtech by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Semtech by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

