Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 477,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643,881. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

