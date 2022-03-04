Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN traded down $52.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,905.93. The company had a trading volume of 181,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,141. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,125.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,312.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.