Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 673 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.95. 1,003,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,143,201. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.