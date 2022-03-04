Fusion Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,740. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.