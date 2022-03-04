Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 1,422 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 130.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $1.48 on Friday, hitting $68.91. The company had a trading volume of 644,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,766. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $86.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

