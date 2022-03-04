Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 2.2% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.68. 206,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.