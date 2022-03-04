Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys Shares of 300 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 993,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,860,000 after purchasing an additional 683,192 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,228,000 after purchasing an additional 196,044 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 418,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000,000 after purchasing an additional 150,650 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,727,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 858.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 130,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $165.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.14 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

