Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 222,159 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 426,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,783 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

