Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $236.65 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

