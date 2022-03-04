Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 367.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 310.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of BATS IYLD opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

