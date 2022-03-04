Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2,102.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.55.

