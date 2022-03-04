Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.68. The company has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

