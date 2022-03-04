FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patterson Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

