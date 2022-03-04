FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

AY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -669.23%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

