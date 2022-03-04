FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.45.

AMRC opened at $62.38 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after buying an additional 38,839 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 714,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

