FY2022 EPS Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($14.41) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($13.48). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($16.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($16.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.78) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Shares of MRTX opened at $87.49 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $200.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.69.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,102,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $64,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $2,018,034. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

