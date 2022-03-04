FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cut by Wedbush (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also commented on FRX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.