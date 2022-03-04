FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cut by Wedbush (TSE:FRX)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TSE:FRX opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The firm has a market cap of C$181.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.