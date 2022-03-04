FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Cut by Wedbush (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRX. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TSE:FRX opened at C$6.97 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.25. The firm has a market cap of C$181.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.