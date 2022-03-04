FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Cut by Analyst

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RYCEY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.62) to GBX 97 ($1.30) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.