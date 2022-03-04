Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaia in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GAIA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Gaia has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

