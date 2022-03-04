Gaia, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gaia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 187.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Gaia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 167,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

