Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.83.

GAU opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $139.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galiano Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Galiano Gold by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 218,199 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

