Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.83.
GAU opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $139.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86.
Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.
