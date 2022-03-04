GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.01 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $16.01 million and $24,187.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00258170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00013407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001418 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001677 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,903,238 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.