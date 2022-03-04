Gas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.57 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $47.23 million and $10.57 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $4.66 or 0.00011275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041895 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.12 or 0.06574789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,274.56 or 0.99801389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026995 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

