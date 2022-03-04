Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 97454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$26.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

