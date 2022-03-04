GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €38.00 ($42.70) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €43.00 and a 200-day moving average of €42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion and a PE ratio of 35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($54.55).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

