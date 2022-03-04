Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.
NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.
About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.