Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,997,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 289.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 165,510 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 56.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 907,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.