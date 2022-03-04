Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CEO John C. Wobensmith Sells 9,932 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $200,825.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 935,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $864.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 43,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 29.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 121,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth $245,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 45.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 98,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.