General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

Shares of GD opened at $238.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.96. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $239.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

