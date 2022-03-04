Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 869 ($11.66) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.73). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.66), with a volume of 27,013 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 869 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 870.06. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18.
About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)
