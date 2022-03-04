Genesis Shards One Day Volume Reaches $93,735.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $816,459.94 and approximately $93,735.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041670 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.74 or 0.06516775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,307.18 or 1.00154740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

