Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $405.72

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $405.72 and traded as low as $330.13. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $330.13, with a volume of 2,704 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.35.
About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)
