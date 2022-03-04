Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $405.72

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $405.72 and traded as low as $330.13. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $330.13, with a volume of 2,704 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.35.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.