Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 65.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $29.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

