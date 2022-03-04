Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Gentherm worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.45 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

