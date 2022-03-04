Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,546 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of CECO Environmental worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 72.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CECE. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CECO Environmental Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.