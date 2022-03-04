Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 72,914 Shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,914 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 23.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $2.02 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.