Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

