Geode Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Trevena worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena in the third quarter worth $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.17. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

