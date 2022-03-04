Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Relx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,104,000 after buying an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Relx by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Relx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Relx by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after buying an additional 52,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relx by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 157,822 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.54) to GBX 2,600 ($34.89) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,730 ($36.63) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,788.00.

RELX stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

