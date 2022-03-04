Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 183.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth $173,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

