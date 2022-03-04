Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 40,673 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UP Fintech by 1,407.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after buying an additional 1,068,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after buying an additional 100,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in UP Fintech by 4,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after buying an additional 620,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $4.15 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $669.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.63.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

