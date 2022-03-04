Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE GGB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,421,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,594. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Gerdau in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

