Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU) Short Interest Update

Gesher I Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GIACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:GIACU opened at $9.87 on Friday. Gesher I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $802,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $8,517,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gesher I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,900,000.

