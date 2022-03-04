Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMPUF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45. Gestamp Automoción has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Get Gestamp Automoción alerts:

About Gestamp Automoción (Get Rating)

Gestamp AutomociÃ³n, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, including large components and assembly parts, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.