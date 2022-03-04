Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMPUF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45. Gestamp Automoción has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $5.75.
About Gestamp Automoción (Get Rating)
