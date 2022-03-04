Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.86. 15,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.86.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 164,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 83,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
