Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $27.86. 15,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Getty Realty has a one year low of $26.79 and a one year high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.59%.

GTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Getty Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,209,000 after purchasing an additional 169,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,501,000 after buying an additional 164,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Getty Realty by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 83,261 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 30,459 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.