Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GIGA opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Giga-tronics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Giga-tronics, Inc manufactures electronics equipment for use in both military test and airborne operational applications. It operates through the Microsource and the Giga-tronics segments. The Microsource segment designs and manufactures custom microwave products for military airborne, sea, and ground applications.

