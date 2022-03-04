Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.44.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.